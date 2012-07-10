Summit comments on death of ‘Twilight’ fan at Comic-Con

Summit and Lionsgate have released a statement regarding the accidental death of a 53-year-old woman today near the San Diego Convention Center, where she was planning to get in line for Thursday’s “Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” panel at Comic-Con:

“Lionsgate, Summit and the entire Twilight community are saddened by the death of a Comic-Con fan today due to a traffic accident during the hours leading up to this year”s convention in San Diego. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the victim”s family and friends. She will be respectfully remembered this Thursday in Hall H.”