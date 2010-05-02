Summit stays in the Naomi Watts business with ‘The Impossible’

Summit Entertainment is seriously getting into the Naomi Watts business. The mini-major already picked up the actress’ Cannes Film Festival competition feature “Fair Game” and now they are moving forward co-producing “The Impossible.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ewan McGregor will co-star in the Juan Antonio Bayona directed drama. Bayona is best known to American moviegoers for his hit thriller “The Orphanage.”

Watts’ latest, “Mother and Child,” debuts in New York and Los Angeles on Friday. She’ll also be seen this fall in the new Woody Alley comedy “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger,” which will also debut at Cannes this month. The “King Kong” star also recently finished production on the Universal thriller “Dream House” with Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz.

Production on “Impossible” is expected to begin sometime this August in both Spain and Thailand.

