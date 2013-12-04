Sundance 2014: Kristen Stewart heads to Guantanamo in first image from ‘Camp X-Ray’

Kristen Stewart has come a long way from Forks.

The “Twilight” actress dons military fatigues in the very first image from “Camp X-Ray,” an upcoming military drama slated to screen in competition at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. Written and directed by Peter Sattler (making his feature-length helming debut with the film), “Camp X-Ray” centers on Stewart’s character Cole, a young American soldier stationed at Guantanamo Bay who strikes up a friendship with a Muslim prisoner (Peyman Moaadi) who’s been held there for eight years. The title is a play on a now-defunct temporary detention facility at Gitmo that opened in 2002.

Check out the image below.

The 2014 Sundance Film Festival runs from January 16-26. You can check out the full lineup here.

