Sundance 2014: Kristen Stewart heads to Guantanamo in first image from ‘Camp X-Ray’

Kristen Stewart has come a long way from Forks.
The “Twilight” actress dons military fatigues in the very first image from “Camp X-Ray,” an upcoming military drama slated to screen in competition at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. Written and directed by Peter Sattler (making his feature-length helming debut with the film), “Camp X-Ray” centers on Stewart’s character Cole, a young American soldier stationed at Guantanamo Bay who strikes up a friendship with a Muslim prisoner (Peyman Moaadi) who’s been held there for eight years. The title is a play on a now-defunct temporary detention facility at Gitmo that opened in 2002.
The 2014 Sundance Film Festival runs from January 16-26. You can check out the full lineup here.
Love Love Love and I so can’t wait!
“Strikes up a friendship”? They are really soft peddling this. I’ve read elsewhere that she “finds her soulmate,” and gives aid and comfort to the enemy. I can’t wait to hear the truth about this micro budget indie.
The Sundance director singled CXR out as one of his favorites, which is fantastic. So, I’m hoping this gets good word of mouth. So, it’ll get wide distribution.