From Kristen Wiig to Chiwetel Ejiofor to Michael Fassbender to newly-minted “Suicide Squad” star Margot Robbie, the 2015 Sundance Film Festival is a (typically) star-studded affair – and we have your first looks at some of the biggest titles below.

After scrolling through the photos, you can check out the full category lineups here:

U.S. Dramatic competition

World Dramatic competition

U.S. Documentary competition

World Documentary competition

NEXT