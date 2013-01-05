Sundance Channel enters ‘The Writers’ Room’

Sundance Channel will partner with Entertainment Weekly on the unscripted series “The Writers’ Room,” going into the epicenter of some of TV’s most admired shows.

The cable network made the “Writers’ Room” announcement on Saturday (January 5) afternoon at the Television Critics Association press tour. The six-episode half-hour series will premiere on Sundance in the second half of 2013.

As you might assume, “The Writers’ Room” will take viewers into the writers’ rooms of an assortment of unnamed shows.

“We know that much of today”s best entertainment is on television, but Sundance Channel and Entertainment Weekly want to know-who, what, when, where and why?!” blurbs Sarah Barnett. “Social media has given us a lot of information about what our audience is craving- and we are listening. They want insider knowledge and a deeper perspective– this show will deliver that.”

Adds EW Editor Jess Cagle, “Television is today’s most exciting medium, and writers are its heart and soul. We’re looking forward to giving the Sundance Channel viewers and the EW audience an all-access pass to see how these brilliant minds create great characters and addictive stories.”