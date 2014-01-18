Sundance entry ‘Whiplash’ picked up by Sony Pictures Classics

01.18.14 5 years ago

Well-received Sundance entry “Whiplash” will soon be thrashing all around the U.S.

In what is the first major deal of this year’s festival, Sony Pictures Classics has paid a reported $2.5 million for the North America, German and Australian distribution rights for the rock-inspired drama “Whiplash,” according to Deadline

The film stars Miles Teller (“The Spectacular Now”) as an aspiring rock drummer who’s pushed to the edge by his merciless high school band conductor (J.K. Simmons). Paul Reiser plays Teller’s dad.

Damien Chazelle wrote and directed the film, based on his own short film.

 

