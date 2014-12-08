Sundance First Look: Jennifer Lopez and James Franco to heat up Park City this winter

12.08.14 4 years ago

Shocking development! There will be stars at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.

Okay fine, so there are always stars at the Sundance Film Festival. But today's Premieres announcements came saddled with at least one unexpected name: Jennifer Lopez. Yes, everyone's favorite “Booty” troller is going the prestige route once again with “Lila & Eve.” Will her latest would-be acting comeback actually stick this time? We can't be sure, but it doesn't hurt that “Lila” is played by  two-time Oscar nominee Viola Davis. Viola's bringing the cred! We're rooting for you, J-Lo.

So who else will brave the cold and the crowds at this year's fest? Elsewhere in the Premieres lineup: James Franco as an “ex-gay” LGBT activist who finds Jesus in “I Am Michael,” Ryan Reynolds as a gambler in “Mississippi Grind” and Jason Segel as the late, great David Foster Wallace in “End of the Tour.” Check out all the first-look photos below, then let us know what you're excited for in the comments.

The 2015 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 22-Feb. 1 in Park City, Utah.

