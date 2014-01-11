Sundance loosely sets ‘Returned,’ ‘Rectify’ returns

Two Sundance dramas that made my Top 10 list for 2013 have very loosely set return plans for 2014.

On Saturday, January 11, Sundance gave really nebulous Season 2 announcements for “Rectify” and “The Returned” (No. 4 and No. 5 respectively in my Top 10).

“Rectify,” which launched for six episodes last April, won’t return for its second season until summer 2014, which makes sense since the 10-episode second season won’t begin production in Georgia for a few weeks.

Blurbs Sundance President and GM Sarah Barnett, “The response to ‘Rectify” has been incredible. We feel as though this story has tapped into something truly unique, with both critics and audiences using their platforms to share such strong, personal reactions to this very distinctive TV series. There”s so much drama and character that”s been set up in the first season, it will be electrifying to see where ‘Rectify” goes in season two.”

“Rectify” series creator Ray McKinnon and producer Mark Johnson stopped by the TCA press tour on Saturday morning to tease the new season, but you could sense that McKinnon had zero desire to spoil anything tangible about the second season.

“It continues to be an exploration of man’s search for meaning,” McKinnon teased of Aden Young’s Daniel, promising that this season would be even more about “ramifications.” He added that “The absurdity of life, we’ll continue to explore that aspect.”

That doesn’t say much, but I’m still psyched.

As for the French zombie drama “The Returned,” Sundance formally announced on Saturday that it has acquired the second season from Zodiak Rights. I guess we’d already assumed this was the case, but now it’s official. Of course, the eight-episode second season is still in development, but Sundance is hoping to premiere it “in late 2014.”

Barnett blurbs, “Sundance Channel is becoming a go-to network for quality scripted television that”s a little bit different to what”s airing elsewhere, and ‘The Returned” has proven to be an incredible addition to our slate. We were delighted with the overwhelming critical and fan response to the series and we expect that season two will continue to seduce and chill audiences”

Sundance’s 2014 also includes the new drama “Red Road,” premiering on February 27, plus the Maggie Gyllenhaal-fronted miniseries “The Honorable Woman.”

In addition, Sundance announced on Saturday that “The Writers’ Room,” featuring Jim Rash hanging out with some of TV’s best writing staffs, will be back for a second season, starting this spring.