Super Bowl XLVIII grabs the Most-Watched TV Show crown with 111.5 million viewers

[UPDATE: The final audience total for Super Bowl XLVIII ended up at 112.2 million viewers, “New Girl” ended up with 26.3 million and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” with 15.1 million.]
Apologies for this morning’s incorrect guess that no records would be broken by Super Bowl XLVIII.
The lopsided result was presaged by a safety on the game’s first play from scrimmage, but the Seahawks rout over the Broncos was still watched by 111.5 million viewers on average, making it latest Super Bowl to grab the crown of The Must-Watched Television Show in U.S. History.
The 111.5 million viewers edged out the 111.3 million viewers averaged by Super Bowl XLVI. Last year’s Super Bowl, a far better game in terms of that “football” stuff drooped to 108.69 million viewers.
Remember all of those quaint years when the “MASH” finale held the record with a piddly 105.9 million viewers? Those were the days.
FOX boasts that the kickoff for the game was up by 12 percent over last year and, despite the dreadful quality of football and the lack of competitiveness, the closing minutes of the game were only 5 percent lower than the rest of the game.
Also breaking records was the halftime show, which averaged 115.3 million, a big bump over the 110.8 million viewers delivered by last year’s Beyonce-fest and topping the 114 million for Madonna two years ago.
The Super Bowl led into “New Girl,” which actually aired entirely in primetime and averaged 25.8 million viewers, including an 11.1 rating among adults 18-49. FOX is mighty pleased that “New Girl” was up by 23 percent in total viewers and 42 percent in the key demo over last year’s post-Super Bowl episode of “Elementary.” That episode aired way out of primetime and, sadly for CBS, failed to lead to even the tiniest of long-term ratings growth.
Airing its first bit in primetime and then continuing into the 11 p.m. hour, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” averaged 14.8 million viewers and a 6.7 rating among adults 18-49.
The night was big enough that FOX is now projecting that it has moved into first place for the season among adults 18-49, jumping ahead of the fall’s leader, NBC. Of course, NBC has the Olympics starting on Friday.
If you’re curious what people were watching on Sunday night other than the Super Bowl, the answer appears to be: “Downton Abbey.” PBS reports that the 9 p.m. airing of the Emmy-winning British hit drew 6.8 million viewers, ranking as the No.2 program on TV in the 9 p.m. hour and rising a whopping 3 percent over last year’s Super Bowl confrontation.
Not too bad for New Girl/99 considering they followed what may have been the worst SB in 20 years. Not sure Fox airing New Girl after a repeat tomorrow is going to aid any potential Super Bowl bump, though. That said 99 should thrive against Trophy Wife.
Dano – I’m skeptical about any sort of either Super Bowl bump for “New Girl” or post-“New Girl” bump for “Brooklyn,” but I’d love to be wrong on this one!
I’d love to see New Girl back in the low 2s, but a repeat of Brooklyn Nine Nine isn’t exactly a robust lead in. I can’t imagine Brooklyn Nine Nine doesn’t best Mindy Project’s numbers, but I suppose that doesn’t necessarily mean it will improve on it’s own numbers from 8:30
As of last week the season to date ratings were:
NBC 2.9
CBS 2.6
FOX 2.5
ABC 2.1
If FOX really did jump NBC that’s a huge jump. At least NBC is in a better position than last year. I think its past time to call ABC the new NBC.
We’ve called ABC the new NBC on the podcast a few times! I’m totally on-board with that…
Is it fair to talk about what ABC is doing without sports, given that it’s part of a larger media conglomerate that also encompasses ESPN? I laughed when Paul Lee tried to crow about ABC being #1 in sweeps if you don’t count sports, but it seems like a somewhat valid argument. I mean, ABC would have finished 3rd last year (and NBC fourth) if not for sports.
Rugman11 – ABC has sports! It’s just Saturday college football. When Paul Lee came in, he was very clear about wanting to clarify the ABC brand and he’s pushed that brand in a very female-centric direction, without a huge amount of success. I’d suspect there are concerns, with a Thursday football package possibly becoming available, that ABC would end up with a sporting event that would get ratings, but would also mess with the ABC brand and therefore the sport wouldn’t be an effective promotional platform and would just take up successful space for part of the schedule and then leave ABC having to plug that hole later in the schedule. And as you’ve probably noticed, ABC isn’t so good at plugging holes…
-Daniel
The networks all have sports. They all benefit from how and where they invest in sports coverage. Just because ABC failed to compete for the best contracts in sports doesn’t mean it should get some special consideration. It’s all programming, and just because some of its not original doesn’t really mean anything, as the networks with football contracts spent a lot of money to secure those, where as ABC theoretically should be investing that capital in original programming and theoretically be doing better than NBC, or FOX, or CBS.
Joel,
My point was that perhaps ABC could have sports programming if it weren’t corporate siblings with ESPN. I don’t know how these things all work, but I have to think that if Disney believed that Monday Night Football would be a more valuable property on ABC, then ABC would have Monday Night Football, as they did for many years before it moved to ESPN. There are a lot of sports that could be airing on ABC but are instead airing on ESPN. So is it fair to look at ABC as a singular entity without also considering the effects that its corporate sibling has on it? I don’t know. Maybe. But I think it’s a conversation worth having.
To this day I still can’t believe they willingly moved MNF to ESPN and let go of the best broadcast team on any network at that time. It’s emblematic of the poor long-term planning at ABC, or at least the poor corporate ownership that governs ABC.
Anyway, I see your point but it also points how poorly ABC capitalizes on the inherent synergy available to them via their corporate ownership. With connections to ESPN and Disney, ABC should be in a great position to do some really innovative things. Instead we get lackluster shows like “Agents of Z.Z.Z.Z.Z.Z.” I just don’t think it’s fair to penalize the other networks for their successful use of sports broadcasting simply because ABC’s been so poorly managed by it’s parent corporation. All four networks have ties to parent entities, so they all potentially have the same handicap.
Does ABC have a disadvantage? I’d say they’re a poorly managed network, but it’s likely far more complicated than simply comparing the networks directly. Again, I see your point and it’s worth noting but I don’t think we know enough about how the sausage is made to accurately assess it.
I guess that Downton Abbey number is the final nail in the coffin of airing the episodes along with the UK. And that’s assuming that coffin wasn’t already nailed up tight.