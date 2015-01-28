Exclusive: Supergirl Gets Her Jimmy Olsen: And the Camera Goes To…

01.28.15 4 years ago

Clark Kent isn't the only Super-person who needs a little photographer buddy.  For weeks the internet has been buzzing with speculation about who would play the role of Jimmy Olsen, the photographer sidekick generally seen along side Superman's journalistic alter-ego in the comic books.

Earlier this week, Hitfix broke the news that CBS had cast “Glee” alum Melissa Benoist as the lead in their upcoming series based on the adventures of the young woman of steel.  Today, the network confirms to Hitfix that the next Jimmy Olsen will be….

Mehcad Brooks!

Previously seen in “Necessary Roughness” (above), “True Blood” and “Desperate Housewives, Brooks has been cast in the role, described by CBS as “A photographer at CatCo, the media company where Kara (series star Melissa Benoist) works. He has recently been living and working in National City, though the reason is still a secret.

So what do you think?  Is this the Jimmy Olsen we've all been waiting for.  Share your thoughts!

TAGSCBSMehcad BrooksMELISSA BENOIST

