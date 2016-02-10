Supergirl’s ‘cameo’ on ‘The Flash’ last night goes a long way to explaining the crossover

One of the great things DC Entertainment is doing with their live-action properties is diversifying them. While the cohesive unit that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be cool, the seams are really visible sometimes. Especially when huge plot points on shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. have little or no repercussions in the films. By introducing two – and now three – universes, DC has sidestepped that thorny issue by keeping film and television separate. It also keeps the TV writers hands from being tied to major movie dates. But still, there is a vast gulf between the “Arrowverse” and National City. The best way to avoid the issue? MORE UNIVERSES!

Last night on The Flash, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) traveled with Dr. Wells (Tom Cavanagh) to Earth-2 in the first of a two-part story arc. But while Killer Frost was amazing, and Evil!Cisco attempted to pull our Cisco to the Dark Side, one of the coolest moments was seeing Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) as the boys hop from one universe to another. As National City is sadly lacking in 1940s retro styling, Supergirl is definitely not part of Earth-2.

Which means Earth-3 is just around the corner! The crossover episode of The Flash/Supergirl is slated for Monday, March 28 on CBS. This leaves four more episodes of The Flash before Barry crosses paths with Kara. Interestingly, the title of The Flash episode the week before the crossover is entitled “Flash Back.”

Huh…