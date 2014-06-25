Honestly, we can't blame you if you're sick of superhero movies by now. 2014 has already delivered “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” with Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy” hitting theaters later this summer.

But superhero movies go beyond Marvel and DC characters like Batman, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor and Captain America. Some deconstruct or subvert the genre's conventions (“Watchmen,” “Unbreakable”), while others take a more humorous look at capes and tights (“Mystery Men,” “Super,” “Hancock”). Then there are the movies featuring unhinged sociopaths, computer hackers-turned-saviors, ab-tastic Spartan warriors, undead goth vigilantes, and foul-mouthed patriotic puppets that take the some of the basic ideas behind “superheroes” and bring them to strange new places.

Here are our favorite superhero movies for people who hate superhero movies. Do you agree with our choices? What did we forget?