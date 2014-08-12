‘Where’s Gamora?’ Video Exposes The Frustration Of Being A Girl Who Likes Superheroes

Did you know movie studios hate money?

As preposterous as that sounds, it can be the only explanation for the continuous, obvious, INSULTING lack of female action figures. From “Batman: The Animated Series” producer/writer Paul Dini admitting executives don't want girls watching their shows “because girls don't buy toys” * to Disney being shocked at the outrage that they had no plans to sell Princess Leia figures in stores, Hollywood has made it pretty clear that unless otherwise noted, official merchandise is a “Boys Only” clubhouse. Which is doubly insulting if they think dudes don't also want to round out their “Guardians of the Galaxy” collection with Gamora and Nebula.

*Excuse me while I die from the most hysterical laugh/cry of my life because I dare them to find Monster High or “Frozen” merchandise before Christmas without resorting to the seedy holiday shopping underbelly or elbowing an old lady in face.

Despite all that, Anya and Stella are two little girls who love superheroes. They don't know the marketing machine seemingly wants to keep them away from the “boy” aisle. These girls just want their dad to buy them lady action figures. And it'll break your heart and piss you off just how difficult of a mission that was to accomplish.

Real talk. Why the hell don't you want our money, Hollywood? You are constantly bemoaning the fact that female-driven properties aren't financial viable despite hard evidence beating you in the face all day, every day:

• “Frozen” is the top grossing animated film of all time? Must be a fluke.

• “The Hunger Games” was the highest grossing film of 2013? Pffft, outlier.

• “Guardians of the Galaxy” exit polls showed 44% of the audience was female? Guess they all went with their boyfriends.

• “Wonder Woman” is the highest grossing straight-to-DVD DC animated movie? Must just be dudes buying it.

• The “Agent Carter” shirt sold out immediately at SDCC and Marvel was shocked and confused as to the amount of demand? YOU DON'T SAY!?

Look, if you constantly underestimate 51% of the human population, geeky ladies are forced to find another way. Sites like BlackMilk Clothing or WeLoveFine or HerUniverse are popping up to catch the buckets of money raining from the sky. Don't believe me? BlackMilk managed to grow from nothing to a $88 million company in two years. Maybe it's time to reevaluate whether women are a demographic worth targeting.

Basically, stop making parents have to give impromptu sexism lessons in the toy aisle of Target.