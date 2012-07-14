Superman goes dark in brand new ‘Man of Steel’ poster

Superman is ready for action…after he does some contemplating.

We’ve already seen brief glimpses of the hero, but the new Superman is looking his most iconic in the brand new “Man of Steel” poster revealed today at the San Diego Comic-Con.

It looks more in line with “The Dark Knight” than any previous Superman films, with a mostly-silhouetted Superman looking down in a thoughtful, perhaps god-like pose. The simple and surprisingly dark poster was posted to the film’s official Facebook page.

Take a look at the bold poster here:

The “Man of Steel” panel, featuring star Henry Cavill and director Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “Suckerpunch,” “300”), also included brand new, exclusive footage of the reboot. It’ll be Supes’ first time on the big screen since Bryan Singer’s 2006 “Superman Returns,” starring Brandon Routh as Kal El.

Read Drew McWeeny’s live-blog of the panel here.

The film also stars Michael Shannon as Zod, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Laurence Fishburne as Perry White, Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as Ma and Pa Kent, and Russell Crowe as Jor-El. “The Dark Knight Rises” director Christopher Nolan is producing, along with “Batman Begins” screenwriter David S. Goyer.

“Man of Steel” opens June 14, 2013.

What do you think of the poster? Do you think Nolan and Snyder are on the right track so far?