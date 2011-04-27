German star Antje Traue will take on Superman in ‘Man of Steel’

04.27.11 7 years ago

Zack Snyder’s upcoming Superman reboot “Man of Steel” is stacking the deck against the hero by adding a sexy villain. According to Variety, German actress Antje Traue will star as the female baddie in the Warner Bros. film.

Michael Shannon (“Revolutionary Road,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is already set to play the main villain, GeneralÂ Zod (played by Terence Stamp in the original films), but it’s not yet clear if Traue will play Zod’s collaborator Ursa (played by Sarah Douglas, pictured above, in the earlier films), or some incarnation of the Kryptonian character Faora.

As previously announced, Henry Cavill (“The Immortals”) will be the Man of Steel, with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane starring as his adoptive parents in Smallville. Amy Adams is set to play Lois Lane.

Snyder (“Watchmen,”Â “300”) is directing with Christopher Nolan (“The Dark Knight Rises”) exec producing.

Traue was seen in “Pandorum,” with Dennis Quaid and Ben Foster. She’ll soon appear in Renny Harlin’s “5 Days in August,” alongside Val Kilmer andÂ Rupert Friend.

