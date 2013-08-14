‘Superman Unchained’ tops the sales charts for second month running in July

(CBR) Below you’ll find the sales estimates for comics and trade paperbacks sold in the direct market for July, 2013. The sales numbers below are estimates based on the information provided by Diamond Comics Distributors earlier this month. Sales estimates for June, 2013 can be found here.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind when reading this data. These numbers are just estimates for the sales through Diamond to direct market retailers. It does not include any sales outside of the Diamond channel such as newstands, book stores or overseas markets. Since the majority of habitual comic book readers are served through this sales channel, these numbers are a good indicator of the core sales trends at the retail level. While not all copies will sell to readers, each retailer is buying what they think they can sell so the trends at the retail level should be a close enough reflection of the sales trends at the reader level for the purposes of discussion.

The breakdowns are for just the top comics and top trades listed below. These are not the overall market share. I only deal with numbers that I can see and kick around in my ever evolving number crunching system. Sometimes the numbers get a bit battered and bruised in the process.

The estimated total sales for the 300 comics was 7,320,248 comics which is up by 312,949 units from June and up by 421,334 units from July 2012. Marvel Comics had the largest percentage of the top 300 comics with 40.25% of the total units sold followed by DC Comics with 36.16%.

The top selling comic from Marvel Comics was “Guardians of Galaxy (2013)” #5 in slot 3 with an estimated 110,372 units and for DC Comics was “Superman Unchained (2013)” #2 in rank 1 with an estimated 165,754 units.

The estimated total sales for the 300 trades was 377,012 trades which is up by 37,475 units from June and up by 25,324 units from July 2012.

Topping the trades list in July was “Hawkeye v2: Little Hits (Now)” by Marvel Comics with 9,064 units.

