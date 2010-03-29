‘Supernatural’ web spinoff gets a WonderCon tease

03.29.10 8 years ago
“Ghostfacers,” the shortform digital brand extension — fancy talk for “webseries spinoff” — for “Supernatural” premieres online on April 15, but fans at San Francisco’s WonderCon will get an early peek this Friday (April 2).
The “Ghostfacers” tease will be part of a special Warner Brothers TV afternoon at WonderCon, which will offer attendees exclusive early screenings of the following week’s episodes of FOX’s “Fringe” and “Human Target,” plus ABC’s “V.”
Those three screening events are listed in the WonderCon program, but HitFix can also reveal, currently exclusively, that the first three episodes of “Ghostracers” — titled “Meet the ‘Facers,” “The Rialto Slasher” and “Janet’s Big Break” — will be shown. This will be the first public screening anywhere for the “Ghostfacers” episodes, which won’t be available until April 15 on CWTV.com. Even fans at this weekends “Supernatural” convention in Los Angeles got only clips from “Ghostfacers.”
“Ghostfacers” was ordered in January as a series of 10 three-minute adventures following the gonzo documentarians/ghosthunters introduced in the first season of “Supernatural” and given their own episode in the third season.
The webseries stars AJ Buckley, Travis Wester, Brittany Ishibashi, Austin Basis and Mircea Monroe.
HitFix will be covering WonderCon, including the “Ghostfacers” screening, starting on Friday, April 2.

TAGSGhostfacersSUPERNATURALWONDERCON

