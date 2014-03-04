Superpowers go very wrong in trailer for upcoming horror film ‘Afflicted’

Prepare to be infected by “Afflicted.”

The found footage festival favorite is heading to theaters soon, and a new trailer promises some clever, low-budget thrills and chills that seems to combine the superhero hijinks of Josh Trank's “Chronicle” with the gross-out disease horror found in David Cronenberg's body of work.

Two pals (Derek Lee and Cliff Prowse — who also co-wrote and co-directed) embark on a fun-filled Euro trip, only for one of them to be mysteriously infected with some sort of fatal superhuman powers after encountering a beautiful woman in Paris (Baya Rehaz).

Watch the trailer here:

“Afflicted” opens April 4.