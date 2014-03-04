Superpowers go very wrong in trailer for upcoming horror film ‘Afflicted’

03.04.14 4 years ago

Prepare to be infected by “Afflicted.”

The found footage festival favorite is heading to theaters soon, and a new trailer promises some clever, low-budget thrills and chills that seems to combine the superhero hijinks of Josh Trank's “Chronicle” with the gross-out disease horror found in David Cronenberg's body of work. 

Two pals (Derek Lee and Cliff Prowse — who also co-wrote and co-directed) embark on a fun-filled Euro trip, only for one of them to be mysteriously infected with some sort of fatal superhuman powers after encountering a beautiful woman in Paris (Baya Rehaz).

Watch the trailer here:

Read Drew McWeeny's review of the film here.

“Afflicted” opens April 4.

Around The Web

TAGSAFFLICTEDBaya RehazCliff ProwseDerek LeeTRAILER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP