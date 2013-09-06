Superstars of ’12 Years A Slave,’ ‘Prisoners’ and more hit Toronto

TORONTO – Former Oscar winners, nominees and hopeful contenders descended upon the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival Friday. “12 Years A Slave,” “Prisoners,” “Hateship Loveship,” “Parkland,” “The Last Robin Hood” and “The Railway Man” were just some of the official world premieres and boy did they bring in some starpower. Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zac Efron were just some of the big names walking the red carpets. And this is just the first full day of the festival.

To gander at the excited movie stars wearing their Friday best, check out the embedded gallery below.

Look for complete coverage of the hits and misses at TIFF over the next week on HitFix.