Surf’s Down: Gerard Butler bails on ‘Point Break’ remake

(CBR) The “Point Break” remake that everyone”s asking for has just suffered a blow: Gerard Butler has pulled out.

Butler was set to take on the Patrick Swayze role of Bodhi in the Alcon Entertainment remake, to be directed by Ericson Core. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned Butler has left the project due to a combination of factors, including creative differences and scheduling conflicts. The film”s June start date supposedly interfered with Butler”s work on “London Has Fallen,” his currently shooting sequel to “Olympus Has Fallen.”

There”s no word on who will replace Butler, but Alcon remains intent on starting shooting in late June.