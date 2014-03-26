Surprise: Disney still not ready to announce new ‘Star Wars’ trio

LAS VEGAS – No one really expected Walt Disney Studios to break significant news regarding “Star Wars: Episode VII” during the company's presentation at CinemaCon this morning, and studio chairman Alan Horn didn't disappoint.

Horn announced the film would begin shooting in May, but also that while they weren't ready to announce any names it would feature “a trio of new leads and some familiar faces.” So, basically the standard line from last week's press release.

Actors such as “GIRLS'” star Adam Driver, Oscar nominee Lupita Nyong'o and “Breaking Bad” star Jesse Plemmons have all been rumored to be appearing in the film. Additionally, original trilogy stars Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill have all teased publicly at one time or another over the past 18 months that they will appear in Episode VII, but Disney, Lucasfilm or director J.J. Abrams appear to have quieted their public statements over the past few months. Those icons certainly fit the “familiar faces” mention as would R2D2 or C-3PO.

With production beginning less than six weeks away it's unclear if there will be any other public event for Disney to reveal the cast of the expected blockbuster.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will open nationwide on Dec. 18, 2015.