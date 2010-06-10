Surprise: ‘Eclipse’ ready to suck the blood out of July 4 box office

It’s been no secret the highly-anticipated “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” is expected by many to be one of the biggest movies of the summer. Those predictions were confirmed today when pre-release polling for the June 30 release hit Hollywood’s studios and the vampire saga debuted like a monster.
The surveys reveal the “Twilight” fanbase is as strong as ever with a higher percentage of young women interested in “Eclipse” than young men polled before the opening of “Iron Man 2” last month. The third cinematic installment in the Stephenie Meyer franchise also has significant interest from both younger and older men which proves the action spots has peaked the interest of the male demo. It’s unclear how big “Eclipse” will open, but its worth noting a record first day should not be expected. “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” scored the biggest opening day in history with $72.7 million in November, but the summer is a different animal as is the vacation-friendly July 4 holiday weekend. Taking into account “Eclipse” will debut on a Wednesday, its more likely the picture match “New Moon’s” $153 million haul after five days. However, if the David Slade thriller is truly the best of the three “Twilight” films so far (as rumored), word of mouth could fuel a much bigger opening.
More of a surprise, and a relief to the executives at Paramount Pictures, is polling also shows “The Last Airbender” will not be the dud many feared or expected. The Nickelodeon franchise’s loyal following is excited about the live action incarnation of their favorite characters and should give it a healthy kick off on July 2. Where it goes from there is anyone’s guess.
As for other upcoming release, “The A-Team” and “The Karate Kid” should battle to win this upcoming weekend with “Toy Story 3” looking at a $100 million plus debut next. “Grown Ups” is also ready for a big opening, but “Knight and Day” is still looking tepid for its Wed, June 23 debut. Fox will have to hope reviews and word of mouth can keep that Tom Cruise/Cameron Diaz action comedy in play for the long run.
What would be ‘tepid’ for Knight and Day? We forget that Tom Cruise films that aren’t established properties generally open to $25 million and crawl their way to $100-110 million. He’s not a mega opener, but he’s a star because his movies are good so they tend to stay in theaters for awhile.
That usually occurs for his winter openings (Samurai, Vanilla Sky),not his summer. There is a big difference in the competitive landscape and that held true…years ago.
You’re talking about Tom Cruise BEFORE his wacky implosion phase (or the climax of it) which completely sunk Mission Impossible III and Valkyrie and there’s no indication people feel any different about him. He hasn’t recovered yet. Sure MI3 made 133 million but it cost 150 million so those numbers you spout are weak. Valkyrie in fact made only 85 million. He has a good sense of projects, there’s nothing wrong with the movies. The biggest reason why people aren’t going to Tom Cruise movies anymore: Tom Cruise. People just can’t stand the little jerk anymore.
The best of the twilight films? WTF does that mean?
lol no shit
Too bad Eclipse is doomed to win a lot of Razzies.
It may win Razzies, but the movie is going to make a bunch of money. The main three get a percentage of the gross too. Even the guy with four lines makes a million and change. It’s not a surprise. Everyone knows Eclipse is going to be huge. the last one made over seven hundred million in the middle of November. Knight and Day looks like another Mission Impossible or Killers. Ashton and Katherine already bombed with this type of film. why does Hollywood think Cameron and Tom can do better?
I am just hoping against hope that any of Iron Man 2, Toy Story 3 or Inception top Eclipse when the final summer figures are released. It does look likely that Toy Story 3 will surpass it.
Also, maybe I am in the minority, but the trailers for The Last Airbender do look nice and there seems to be some striking imagery in the movie’s action.
Also, Knight and Day looks like fun too but they are releasing it in the wrong week. Looks like they’ll pay.
And, Grown Ups… well, its Adam Sandler + Kevin James… Even if it crap (which is likely) it will make a killing….
PS – Why is there “surprise” in the topic’s title? We all knew Eclipse was gonna win the July 4 weekend by a long margin….