Surprise: ‘Iron Man 2’ already available online illegally

One of the initial concerns Marvel Studios and Paramount Pictures must have had about releasing “Iron Man 2” overseas before stateside was the effect online piracy could have on its box office tally. As expected, numerous illegally filmed versions of the sequel are now available on BitTorrent and peer-to-peer sites on the web. While in years past this would no doubt cause panic for any studio, in 2010 it may not be as much of a worry.
Last year, “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” was posted on the web weeks before its May debut. 20th Century Fox was immediately concerned about how the picture, which already had negative buzz surrounding it, would be affected by the break. It became a major issue when it was estimated over 1 million downloads of the film occurred. The drama was so intense that freelance columnist Roger Friedman was let go at NewsCorp sister company FoxNews.com because he reviewed the film off the illegal copy. In the long run, however, it didn’t matter much as “Wolverine” became one of the biggest hits of the year grossing $373 million worldwide including $179.8 million domestic.
With “Iron Man 2” still expected to generate upwards of $150 million plus this weekend after an impressive $100.2 million debut overseas, it’s unclear how concerned Marvel or Paramount are about the film’s availability online.
There is no official comment from distributor Paramount Pictures regarding the break at this time.
Why would you even post this story? I’m sure many people wouldn’t have known if press outlets didn’t make a story out of anything to keep up their post quota.
You are an idiot if you think that people who frequent this site have never heard of bit torrents. Dude…you must still live with your mother in a cave….get out of the stone ages and join humanity. sheesh.
This makes me furious. Paramount is sending out prints of the movie this week to american theatres, and those cans are padlocked with the combination code not available until 3pm on Thursday. This is not enough time to run the movie for a quality-control check prior to the midnight show, not unless theatres are willing to cancel shows of other movies to do so. This studio is demonstrating virtually no consideration for exhibitors, who are, after all, the people in charge of putting the images in front of people, all because they’re paranoid projectionists will bootleg it and put it on the web. Well, here it is online already, and I bet you it’s some dillhole with a camcorder who did it, and not anyone in the exhibition side of things.
Hook is right. We can’t screen our prints at all, we have to do it with the midnight crowd or we have to cancel a lot of showings o other movies. And thanks Hitfix to alerting people where they can watch bootleg films.