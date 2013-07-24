Surprise: Marvel confirms Loki will make it out of ‘Thor 2’ alive

It looks like that pesky Loki will survive the carnage of the upcoming Marvel sequel “Thor: The Dark World.”

After actor Tom Hiddleston, dressed in his familiar Loki duds, dominated the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, it was clear that fans have a fondness for the Norse god of mischief who terrorized the superheroes in “Thor” and “The Avengers.”

Hiddleston will reprise the role in the upcoming sequel “Thor: The Dark World,” and it looks like he’ll live to bother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his pals again.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige told Empire, “We think Loki could be the ‘big bad” for us for a long time.” He also noted that the number of Comic-Con cosplayers dressed as Loki told Marvel “to keep following their instincts” with the character.

It’s not clear when Loki will be seen on the big screen again, but at the very least, Feige’s comments indicate that he’ll make it out of “Thor: The Dark World” alive.

However, don;t expect him to pop up in 2015’s “Avengers” sequel. Joss Whedon recently stated that Loki won’t be seen in newly-titled “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

“The Dark World” is directed by Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”) and also stars Natalie Portman, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Christopher Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings and Anthony Hopkins.

“Thor: The Dark World” opens November 8.