Surprise: Marvel confirms Loki will make it out of ‘Thor 2’ alive

It looks like that pesky Loki will survive the carnage of the upcoming Marvel sequel “Thor: The Dark World.”
After actor Tom Hiddleston, dressed in his familiar Loki duds, dominated the San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, it was clear that fans have a fondness for the Norse god of mischief who terrorized the superheroes in “Thor” and “The Avengers.”
Hiddleston will reprise the role in the upcoming sequel “Thor: The Dark World,” and it looks like he’ll live to bother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his pals again.
Marvel chief Kevin Feige told Empire, “We think Loki could be the ‘big bad” for us for a long time.” He also noted that the number of Comic-Con cosplayers dressed as Loki told Marvel “to keep following their instincts” with the character.
It’s not clear when Loki will be seen on the big screen again, but at the very least, Feige’s comments indicate that he’ll make it out of “Thor: The Dark World” alive.
However, don;t expect him to pop up in 2015’s “Avengers” sequel. Joss Whedon recently stated that Loki won’t be seen in newly-titled “The Avengers: Age of Ultron.”
“The Dark World” is directed by Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”) and also stars Natalie Portman, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Christopher Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings and Anthony Hopkins.
“Thor: The Dark World” opens November 8.
Fangirls everywhere just squealed with happiness….ok..we’re not all teenaged girls…but we squealed anyway. Also, fanboys, we have more money than you…and cars of our own. :)~
I’m so excited for this movie! I honestly can’t wait to see what they have planned for it, and with the previews it looked like Thor possibly took Jane to Asgard with him? Either way, I think it’s going to be another box office hit! (:
????? ??? ? ????????? ?????????? ?????? ??????????. ?? ????? ??, ??? ?? ??????? ?? ?????? ????!
??????????? ?? ??? ??? ?????. ?????? ?? ? ?? ??? ?????????? XD
?????? ?? ??, ??? ????? ????? ??????? ??? ??????)))
He is the only reason I would watch the movie for. I am allergic to Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth seems to have turned into a diva lately with his salary negotiations and suspicious absence from promo events.
Chris Hemsworth was filming Michael Mann’s cyber thriller in Hong Kong during SDCC. Nothing suspicious about it.
Why can’t they kill him off already, he’s a bit over rated now, there are so many better villains that marvel can use…
Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is great being the bad guy in these movies. Don’t hate, just love Loki.
well sent you just a negative Nancy . Loki is the best villain marvel came up with!
I’m a fanboy, and this news pleases me greatly. Loki is one of, if not the most entertaining villain in the Marvel movies.