Surprise, Surprise: Daniel Radcliffe to make his Comic-Con debut with ‘Horns’

07.09.14 4 years ago

Do you hear that? It's the sound of Daniel Radcliffe's fans screaming in unison.

In the worst-kept secret of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the “Harry Potter” star is set to make his first appearance at the annual pop-culture fest to promote his upcoming horror-fantasy film “Horns,” the Alexandre Aja-directed adaptation of Joe Hill's 2010 novel of the same name. Radcliffe had been scheduled to participate in the “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” panel at Comic-Con 2010 but was forced to back out due to a scheduling conflict.

“Horns” stars Radcliffe as Ignatius “Ig” Perrish, a twentysomething man who – after his girlfriend's mysterious rape and murder – awakes to himself in possession of fiendish powers and with a pair of horns sprouting from his head. Also starring Juno Temple, James Remar, Kelli Garner, Heather Graham, Joe Anderson and Max Minghella, the film debuted to mixed reviews at last year's Toronto Film Festival and is set for a U.S. release sometime later this year.

Will you be lining up to see Radcliffe at this year's San Diego Comic-Con? Let us know in the comments.

ComicCon 2014DANIEL RADCLIFFEhornsHorns movieSan Diego ComicCon 2014

