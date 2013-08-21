‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother’ winners lead ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ cast

CBS has announced the cast for the 27th installment of “Survivor,” the “Blood vs. Water” season featuring 10 returning castaways playing against 10 of their loved ones.
“Survivor: Blood vs. Water” will begin its season with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, September 18 with a cast that includes former winners Tina Wesson and Aras Baskauskas, Fan Favorite winner Rupert Boneham (in his fourth appearance) and, oddly, “Big Brother” winner Hayden Moss, who happens to be dating “Survivor: One World” veteran Kat Edorsson.
In addition to “Survivor” lifer Rupert and “All-Stars” first-out Tina, multiple-returnees also include Tyson Apostol and Candice Cody, while if there’s an opposite of a “fan favorite,” we’ll get to welcome back medically evacuated Colton Cumbie, with his fiance.
Check out the 20 “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” castaways below:
So they had to bring back Colton. The most despicable racist a@@hole to grace this sad show.
It’s one thing to cast people like this and see how they perform. It’s another to bring back people like this for a second time when they know what they’re like.
This happens over and over on Survivor. Does CBS think Colton is entertaining to watch? A villain people will want to watch? Good luck with that…
Big Brother proves that racists are ratings gold.
I’m out until he is. Bah, humbug.
In the case of BB I really doubt they would bring back Aaryn, Amanda, Spencer or GM in a later season. I’m pretty certain that this season has been a bit of an anomaly in terms of how many racists remarks have been said by so many houseguests.
Survivor isn’t as classy as BB. Survivor is like the Jerry Springer of reality shows in terms of their casting. I hope it backfires on them big time.
I’ve got to disagree Mulder. Maybe circa season 3 of Big Brother that was the case, but as of now, Big Brother is the scuzzy, low-rent cousin of Survivor. With over 3 months you have to spend in the house, and only a 500,000 prize if you win (and virtually nothing for anyone lower than 2nd place, you’re really all in on that 500Gs) these types of casting misfires are much more common. Yes, they re-cast Colton, but Survivor still gets intelligent professionals, business owners, lawyers, doctors, etc. on their casts, whereas BB is casting wannabe models and lifeguards and pizza boys with nothing better to do then sit in a house for 3 months just to get on TV with many drawing dead to win before they even get in to the house.
Also, given that BB hasn’t aired any of Amanda’s racist remarks, and the perceived dearth of good female characters, and particularly female villains, I think she’s still a heavy pencil for the next All-Star season.
Yeah, I probably shouldn’t have included Amanda in my list. She’s a good TV character and CBS has pretty well set up Aaryn to take the fall for most of the racist remarks.
I’d say the types of people BB casts has a lot to do with the time commitment. Students and unemployed people can afford to take the summer off if necessary. Not many professionals could take that much time off work. Survivor is a shorter time commitment (~ 1.5 months).
However, I give BB more credit than Survivor. When Willy Hantz was ejected from the house for fighting last summer, they didn’t sensationalize the event and Willy wasn’t mentioned again except in episode recaps. He wasn’t at the finale either but he may have declined to attend.
Survivor is just sleazy. They cast vile people like Naonka and Colton who were just terrible to watch. They brought BACK Brandon Hantz even though he seemed pretty creepy and weird the first time. And now they are bringing back Colton AGAIN. Rewarding his bad behaviour with more screen time.
Sleazy…
Definitely makes their faux horror about Big Brother’s racism look ridiculous.
I’m out on this season, mostly because he was cast. Not particularly excited about the blowhard rage machine that’s getting his fourth shot either.
While I’m not excited about the cast I am excited about the format, assuming they do it right.
You could get allies aligning with people’s enemies and it should make for a dang good post-merge game.
Also bringing back redemption island = bleh.
To be honest, I kind of feel the opposite. I’m not excited about the format, but do quite like a large portion of the cast. Tyson has always been one of my absolute faves for his dry, sarcastic sense of humor, and is fascinating as a character because he has such talent for the game, arguably the best challenge competitor ever, charm and likability for days, and a high level of intelligence, but yet also has a massive achilles heel with his debilitating arrogance that means he’ll likely never win the game (and any woman that would date Tyson has to have a pretty decent sense of humor, so I’m interested to see Rachel as well). Additionally, having someone like Gervase back from the days when the show was a cultural phenomenon is interesting, Aras has a wonderful mind for the game that maybe didn’t get to be displayed as much his first time on the show, but has shown any time he’s talked about the game since, Kat is an entertaining comic relief character, and I’m genuinely fascinated to see arguably the best mortal (i.e. not Dr. Will and Dan) Big Brother player of all time play what I think is the much easier game and to see if he can’t run it back and win again. There are definitely some duds, but there are also some interesting people who I didn’t expect to see again and the first BB/Survivor crossover, which makes me excited for potential future crossovers. Cirie Fields in the Big Brother house? Pretty please?
I love Tyson! He’s like the only one I’m excited for. I hate Rupert, I don’t really remember Gervais, I hated Kat, and I don’t watch BB. I loathe Colton and cannot believe they brought him back.
I thought it would be really neat if returning vets and family were on two separate tribes. Then you could see alliances grow between say Gervais and Rupert while their family members are on opposite sides of an alliance come the merge. Could make for some interesting game play and inherent loyalty I find fascinating. I’m excited and going into this season’s format with an open mind.
Of course Redemption Island was awful, and the twist of allowing family members to switch spots doesn’t seem exciting to me in practice. We’ll have to wait and see.
I love Kat. Tyson’s okay… that’s pretty much it. Why Rupert again? I don’t remember half of those past contestants, so hopefully they were only cast because their loved one is the interesting person out of the pairings.
Colton? Ugh. Are they gonna bring back Aaryn to BB too a couple seasons from now? Shame on CBS, putting people of color through racial abuse for ratings, press and controversy.