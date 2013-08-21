‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother’ winners lead ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ cast

#Survivor
08.21.13 5 years ago 12 Comments
CBS has announced the cast for the 27th installment of “Survivor,” the “Blood vs. Water” season featuring 10 returning castaways playing against 10 of their loved ones.
“Survivor: Blood vs. Water” will begin its season with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, September 18 with a cast that includes former winners Tina Wesson and Aras Baskauskas, Fan Favorite winner Rupert Boneham (in his fourth appearance) and, oddly, “Big Brother” winner Hayden Moss, who happens to be dating “Survivor: One World” veteran Kat Edorsson. 
In addition to “Survivor” lifer Rupert and “All-Stars” first-out Tina, multiple-returnees also include Tyson Apostol and Candice Cody, while if there’s an opposite of a “fan favorite,” we’ll get to welcome back medically evacuated Colton Cumbie, with his fiance.
Check out the 20 “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” castaways below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Survivor
TAGSColton CumbieRupert BonehamsurvivorSurvivor Blood vs Water

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP