Susan Boyle and Cee Lo lead Nov. 9 new releases

Could Susan Boyle knock Taylor Swift off her throne with a Christmas album? Boyle tops this week of new releases that also include”s Cee Lo”s first solo album in years and a star-studded set to the very deserving Loretta Lynn.

Anita Baker, “21st Century Love” (Blue Note): Smooth singer is joined by some expected guests, like Four Play, and some unexpected, hello Snoop Dogg!

Susan Boyle, “The Gift” (Syco Music/Sony BMG): She couldn”t perform Lou Reed”s “Perfect Day” on “America”s Got Talent, ” but Reed can”t stop her from performing it on this, her first holiday set…if you consider Crowded House”s “Don”t Dream It”s Over” a Christmas song. Seriously, the rest of the repertoire is more familiar seasonal fare, such as “Do You Hear What I Hear.”



Cee Lo Green, “The Lady Killer” (Elektra/Atlantic): Following first single, “F*** You” (or “Forget You” depending upon where you heard it), the rest of Green”s first solo album since 2004 follows the trajectory of a love, in all its forms. It never sounded so good.

â€¨â€¨â€¨Quincy Jones, “Q: Soul Bossa Nostra” (Qwest/Interscope): Artists such as Akon, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Usher and Jamie Foxx pay tribute to the legendary producer by remaking songs from his voluminous catalog. First single is Akon”s interpretation of the Brothers Johnson 1997 tune, “Strawberry Letter 23.”

Kid Cudi, “Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager” (G.O.O.D Music/ Universal Motown): Mary J. Blige and Kanye West join the troubled Cudi on his sophomore slate. The set is off to a slow slate: first single “Revofev,” didn”t chart, but “Erase Me” debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Dave Matthews Band, “Live in New York City” (RCA): Guess what? It”s a live album from Dave Matthews from his July 17, 2010 concert at Citi Field. Doesn”t anyone who wants a DMB live recording just tape it on the spot?



Reba McEntire, “All the Women I Am” (Valory Music Group): Country superstar releases her 34th album, which includes the hit “Turn on the Radio.” That tune is McEntire”s 59th Top 10, more than any other country female.

Various Artists, “Coal Miner”s Daughter: A Tribute to Loretta Lynn” (Columbia Nashville): Artists must have been lining up around the block to pay homage to one of the most seminal country singers ever. Among the artists on the set are Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock, Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride and others.