Susan Boyle and Taylor Swift duke it out for No. 1 on the Billboard 200

It”s a far cry from her opening salvo of 701,000 last year with “I Dreamed a Dream,” but Susan Boyle will come in at No. 1 next week on the BIllboard 200 with her holiday set, “The Gift.”

The collection is poised to sell up to 275,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double. There”s a slight chance that Taylor Swift”s “Speak Now” will retain the top spot for the third week in a row if she receives a surge from her CMA Awards performance of “Back to December.” Swift”s slated to sell up to 250,000, which will move “Speak Now” past the 1.6 million mark in three weeks.

New releases dot the Top 10 as Kid Cudi”s “Man on the Moon ll: The Legend of Mr. Rager” could also top the 200,000 mark.

After that, sales drop off drastically as as much as 100,000 copies separate Kid Cudi”s No. 3 entry from “Now 36″s” No. 4 bow with sales of around 85,000 units. Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” will likely drop 2 to 5, while Bon Jovi”s “Greatest Hits” launches at No. 6 (after coming in at No. 1 across Europe) and Reba McEntire”s latest, “All the Woman I Am,” starts at No. 7.

The viral success of Cee Lo”s “F*** You” (and the clean radio version, “Forget You”) aren”t enough to lift the artist”s “The Lady Killer” into the Top 10. Right now, it looks like the album will have to settle for No. 11.