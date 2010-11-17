Susan Boyle beats out Taylor Swift atop the Billboard 200

11.17.10 8 years ago
Susan Boyle makes it two atop the Billboard 200, as her new album “The Gift” debuts with 318,000 copies. Her previous “I Dreamed a Dream” – which crashed onto the top of the chart last year with 701,000 copies – was helped with the viral success of her clips from “Britain”s Got Talent.” “Dream” sat at No. 1 for six weeks between the 2009 holiday season and the slow beginning of 2010.
That means Taylor Swift”s “Speak Now” – the past few weeks” chart champ – falls to No. 2 with 212,000, a 34% dip in sales.
Kid Cudi”s “Man on the Moon II” enters at No. 3 with 169,000, besting last year”s “Man on the Moon,” which bowed at No. 4 with 104,000. The “Now 36” hits compilation takes No. 4 with 89,000. Bon Jovi”s “Greatest Hits” debuts at No. 5 with 88,000; the rock act”s last studio album “The Circle” topped the chart.
Jason Aldean”s “My Kind of Party” slips No. 2 to No. 6 (81,000, -58%).
Reba McEntire”s “All the Women I Am” debuts at No. 7 with 64,000. Her last “Keep on Loving You” reached No. 1.
Sugarland”s “The Incredible Machine” falls No. 3 to No. 8 (60,000, +1%).
Cee Lo Green”s new “The Lady Killer” starts off at No. 9 with 41,000. His last solo set, 2004″s “Cee-Lo Green… Is the Soul Machine” topped out at No. 14.
Lil Wayne”s “I Am Not a Human Being” rounds out the top tier, falling No. 5 to No. 10 (35,000, -22%).
Album sales are up 16% this week compared to last and down 11% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year, at 253.67 million units, are down 13% compared to last year.
Overall album sales in this past chart week (ending Nov. 14) totaled 6.30 million units, up 16% compared to the sum last week (5.43 million) and down 11% compared to the comparable sales week of 2009 (7.04 million). Year to date album sales stand at 253.67 million, down 13% compared to the same total at this point last year (293.00 million).

Digital track sales this past week totaled 21.30 million downloads, up 7% compared to last week (19.84 million) and up 8% stacked next to the comparable week of 2009 (19.63 million). Year to date track sales are at 978.15 million, down less than 1% compared to the same total at this point last year (980.61 million).

