Susan Boyle outsells Rihanna, Kid Rock on Billboard 200

“Got Talent?” America thinks Susan Boyle and Jackie Evancho does.

Boyle tops The Billboard 200 album chart for a second week with “The Gift,” moving 335,000 copies, an increase of 5%. It doesn”t hurt that it”s another week closer to Christmas, and that the album is chock-full of inspirational and holiday tracks.

… Which also aided “America”s Got Talent” 10-year-old star Jackie Evancho, who released her own Christmas album “O Holy Night.” That four-song EP debuts at No. 2 with 239,000 copies.

Both of those efforts beat out Rihanna”s second new album this year, “Loud,” which arrives at No. 3 with 207,000 units. That”s her best sales week yet, and nearly her best charting album – “Good Girl Gone Bad” made it to No. 2. Her “Rated R,” from earlier this year, got to No. 4. But the “Umbrella” singer has yet to earn a No. 1.

Josh Groban”s “Illuminations” enters at No. 4 with 191,000. His last studio album was – duh – a Christmas set (“Noel”) and it made it to No. 1 for a number of weeks.

Kid Rock”s new one “Born Free” has a No. 5 start with 189,000 copies. He”s still one of the iTunes holdouts, but still managed to sell his albums – only as albums – at other digital retailers. It was in 2007 that he released his last, “Rock N Roll Jesus.” It peaked at No. 1.

Rascal Flatts” “Nothing Like This” debuts at No. 6 with 165,000 copies. It”s the country band”s Big Machine debut (for those playing at home, that”s T-Swift”s label) and the follow-up to chart-topper “Unstoppable” from last year.

Another country act, Keith Urban, has his “Get Closer,” start at No. 7 with 162,000. 2009″s “Defying Gravity” bowed at No. 1 with 172,000.

Glee”s “Christmas Album” makes it to No. 8 with 161,000.

Taylor Swift”s “Speak Now” falls No. 2 to No. 9 (146,000, -30%).

Nelly starts at No. 10 with “5.0,” selling 63,000. His “Brass Knuckles” (2008) made it to No. 3.

Sales for the year are down 13%.