Susan Boyle returns with ‘The Gift’ in November

Can lightning strike twice for Susan Boyle? The “Britain”s Got Talent” discovery will release “The Gift” on Nov. 9. Her debut, “I Dreamed a Dream,” came out last November and has sold 9 million worldwide since its release.

“The Gift,” produced by Steve Mac, is primarily a Christmas album with such standards as “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “The First Noel” and “Away in a Manger,” but also includes Lou Reed”s “Perfect Day” (the song he would not give permission for her to sing on “America”s Got Talent”), Leonard Cohen”s “Hallelujah” and Crowded House”s “Don”t Dream It”s Over.”

“When making this album, I really wanted the songs to touch hearts,” Boyle said in a statement. “Music has always been a companion to me, particularly on special occasions. I wanted there to be a mix of songs that would flow with all our moods this holiday season. As much as the season is a time for reflection, it is also a time for fun and enjoyment with those closest to us.”

The release, on Simon Cowell”s Sony-distributed Syco, will also include a duet with Amber Stassi, who won Susan”s Search, an online talent contest. Yeah, we didn”t know about that either.