Susan Boyle stays at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart preview

The holiday season has indeed arrived and next week”s Billboard 200 will prove it. Remember when 60,000 was enough to land you a No. 1 album? Next week, the highest that would get you is No. 10, my friend. Plus, as the release avalanche continues, 11 of the top 15 spots are debuts, according to Hits Daily Double.
Susan Boyle”s “The Gift” will handily stay atop the leader board with sales of up to 325,000, which is, remarkably, no drop off at all from her current first week sales. Likely to come in at No. 2 is another reality show talent contestant, Jackie Evancho. The “America”s Got Talent” pint-sized singer”s “O Holy Night” CD/DVD is on tap to sell up to 260,000 copies. Rihanna has to settle for third place for “Loud,” despite very nice first week numbers of up to 195,000. Rascal Flatt”s “Nothing Like This,” will be right behind her at No. 4, while Keith Urban”s “Get Closer” should rate No. 5, Josh Groban”s Rick Rubin-produced “Illuminations” at No. 6, Kid Rock”s “Born Free” at No. 7 and “Glee Christmas” at No. 8.
Taylor Swift”s “Speak Now” drops to No. 9–but still manages to likely sell 160,000 units. Nelly”s “5.0” looks good for No. 11, while the new set from rockers A Day To Remember” will probably land at No. 12, Bruce Springsteen”s “The Promise” at No. 13 and Pink”s “Greatest Hits” at No. 14 with around 50,000 copies.
Did you notice that “American Idol” Lee DeWyze”s post-”Idol” debut, “Live it Up” doesn”t make the top 15, in all likelihood? Can we officially say that the “AI” phenom is over? That”s a staggering statistic that millions of people voted for him to win, but that not even a tiny fraction can muster up the energy to buy his album upon its release. That”s not a slight on DeWyze–it”s more a statement on the falling impact of the show. Last season”s winner, Kris Allen, saw his self-titled album debut at No. 11, while season 7 winner, David Cook”s self-titled album bowed at No. 3.
I wouldn’t say the AI phenomenon is over, just that this was an INCREDIBLY weak season of Idol.
An old Subo and a 10 years old kid Jackie beat everyone in between? Wow!
Congratulations once again to Susan! And today she arrives in the USA! Welcome to America, Susan… so glad we could welcome you as #1 because you deserve it!
Uggh… horrible. Really hoping the Beatles on iTunes does something this year to challenge the vile hold that Simon Cowell’s karaoke freakshow has over the Christmas chart on both sides of the Atlantic.
The real winners when the Finals of American Idol, AGT, BGT, etc., roll around, are always wonderful and far from Karaoke. The world loves Susan Boyle and little Jackie is no slouch either. These shows allow the freaky ones for comic relief…Ever hear of it? Your naivete is a freakish wonder in its owner’s brain size, apparently.
If you’d seen and heard the atrocity that was the X-Factor finalists’ version of Bowie’s Heroes the other night maybe you’d reconsider that. Roger Daltry was absolutely right with everything he said last week. These shows breed short-term crowd pleasing robots, not artists.
To Jason
Susan Boyle earned her success and deserves the rewards. There is no sign so far that she is a flash in the pan. Let history play itself out before making unjustified and nasty assumptions.Calm down!!! Music isn’t religion.
Susan Boyle so far is the exception. Most of these contestants are largely forgotten 10 minutes after the end of the contest, despite the judges hailing them as ‘world class’ or whatever all the way through the live shows. Of the current UK X-Factor line-up, not a single one of them will be remembered this time next year. However my main gripe is that despite the quality of her voice, Susan Boyle is just another in an endless parade of boring cover singers that will be wheeled out for the Christmas market at the expense of the record companies investing in real artists. I give it 6 months before we see her ‘American Songbook’ album.
Not shocked by Lee’s numbers..dude will be lucky to hit 40,000..the problem is that the voting public keeps picking the same guys as winners..look album sales are down across the board but I only see Adam Lambert as the only recent (Carrie, Daughtry, and Kelly not included) contestant with potential for staying relevant..at least Adam has international charting singles and his album is certified in many countries–including the USA–and he was able to obtain another radio hit (smaller than his biggest hit) after WWFM with IIHY. I just hoope Sony has a good marketing plan in place for album no. 2.
Jason,
The reason why Susan Boyle isn’t like the others is that although she is doing covers she seems to really move people. There are some who feel inspired because she doesn’t fit the mold and is uniquely herself. I also heard that a songwriter is going to be writing songs for her next album. I’m hoping this is the case.