Susan Boyle stays at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart preview

The holiday season has indeed arrived and next week”s Billboard 200 will prove it. Remember when 60,000 was enough to land you a No. 1 album? Next week, the highest that would get you is No. 10, my friend. Plus, as the release avalanche continues, 11 of the top 15 spots are debuts, according to Hits Daily Double.

Susan Boyle”s “The Gift” will handily stay atop the leader board with sales of up to 325,000, which is, remarkably, no drop off at all from her current first week sales. Likely to come in at No. 2 is another reality show talent contestant, Jackie Evancho. The “America”s Got Talent” pint-sized singer”s “O Holy Night” CD/DVD is on tap to sell up to 260,000 copies. Rihanna has to settle for third place for “Loud,” despite very nice first week numbers of up to 195,000. Rascal Flatt”s “Nothing Like This,” will be right behind her at No. 4, while Keith Urban”s “Get Closer” should rate No. 5, Josh Groban”s Rick Rubin-produced “Illuminations” at No. 6, Kid Rock”s “Born Free” at No. 7 and “Glee Christmas” at No. 8.

Taylor Swift”s “Speak Now” drops to No. 9–but still manages to likely sell 160,000 units. Nelly”s “5.0” looks good for No. 11, while the new set from rockers A Day To Remember” will probably land at No. 12, Bruce Springsteen”s “The Promise” at No. 13 and Pink”s “Greatest Hits” at No. 14 with around 50,000 copies.

Did you notice that “American Idol” Lee DeWyze”s post-”Idol” debut, “Live it Up” doesn”t make the top 15, in all likelihood? Can we officially say that the “AI” phenom is over? That”s a staggering statistic that millions of people voted for him to win, but that not even a tiny fraction can muster up the energy to buy his album upon its release. That”s not a slight on DeWyze–it”s more a statement on the falling impact of the show. Last season”s winner, Kris Allen, saw his self-titled album debut at No. 11, while season 7 winner, David Cook”s self-titled album bowed at No. 3.