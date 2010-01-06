Susan Boyle stays at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 one more week

Can Ke$ha stop Susan Boyle? The party girl seems to be the only hope in the foreseeable future for knocking the “Britain”s Got Talent” winner out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

For the sixth consecutive row, Boyle”s “I Dreamed a Dream” stays at the pinnacle, although her post-Christmas numbers drop dramatically to 136,000 copies. However, her six-week talent is an astonishing 3.1 million copies and that”s just in the U.S. alone. As you may have heard, her end-of-the-year surge in the U.K. propelled her past Lady Gaga”s “The Game” as the year”s top-seller. In the U.S., Taylor Swift”s “Fearless” retained that title, but only by a very slim margin.

So now it”s up to Ke$ha and her debut, “Animal,” which came out Jan. 5 to take down Boyle. But if she can”t, Boyle”s reign will end soon anyway with new releases coming from the likes of Omarion, Lady Antebellum and others this month.