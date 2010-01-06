Susan Boyle stays at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 one more week

01.06.10 9 years ago
 Can Ke$ha stop Susan Boyle? The party girl seems to be the only hope in the foreseeable future for knocking the “Britain”s Got Talent” winner out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.
For the sixth consecutive row, Boyle”s “I Dreamed a Dream” stays at the pinnacle, although her post-Christmas numbers drop dramatically to 136,000 copies. However, her six-week talent is an astonishing 3.1 million copies and that”s just in the U.S. alone. As you may have heard, her end-of-the-year surge in the U.K. propelled her past Lady Gaga”s “The Game” as the year”s top-seller. In the U.S.,  Taylor Swift”s “Fearless” retained that title, but only by a very slim margin.
So now it”s up to Ke$ha and her debut, “Animal,” which came out Jan. 5 to take down Boyle. But if she can”t, Boyle”s reign will end soon anyway with new releases coming from the likes of Omarion, Lady Antebellum and others this month.
In case you didn”t know if from all the dead Christmas tree carcasses lining the streets, the holidays are really over. Further proof: Andrea Bocelli”s “My Christmas,” which was second only to Boyle in terms of soaring December sales, falls out of the top 10. Instead, we see  chart standbys like Lady GaGa”s “The Fame” and Swift”s “Fearless” hang out in the Top 5 (“The Fame” jumps back to No.2), and family friendly fare like the soundtrack to “Alvin & the Chipmunks: the Squeakquel,” which scampers from No. 20 to No. 7.

