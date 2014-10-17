Susan Sarandon to play Marilyn Monroe”s mentally ill mom on Lifetime

Sarandon will star in the miniseries “Marilyn,” based on the book “The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe.” Because of her mother”s mental instability, Marilyn Monroe lived in several foster homes and was a ward of the state during her childhood.

Stephen Colbert takes us through his “Colbert Report” day

Colbert reveals in a Slate podcast that he calls a script “that won”t kiss me back” a “bad girlfriend,” that he tests his audience by stroking his makeup artists hair, and that he only watches 10% of his shows.

McDonald”s hires ex-“MythBuster” Grant Imahara to find out what”s in its food

The hiring of Imahara is part of McDonald”s effort to become more transparent.

Ben Whishaw to star in BBC America”s “London Spy”

The “Skyfall” and “The Hour” actor will join Jim Broadbent and Charlotte Rampling in the story of an “innocent young romantic drawn into a dangerous world of espionage.”