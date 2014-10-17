Susan Sarandon to play Marilyn Monroe’s mentally ill mom on Lifetime

#Mythbusters #Stephen Colbert
10.17.14 4 years ago

Susan Sarandon to play Marilyn Monroe”s mentally ill mom on Lifetime
Sarandon will star in the miniseries “Marilyn,” based on the book “The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe.” Because of her mother”s mental instability, Marilyn Monroe lived in several foster homes and was a ward of the state during her childhood.

Stephen Colbert takes us through his “Colbert Report” day
Colbert reveals in a Slate podcast that he calls a script “that won”t kiss me back” a “bad girlfriend,” that he tests his audience by stroking his makeup artists hair, and that he only watches 10% of his shows.

McDonald”s hires ex-“MythBuster” Grant Imahara to find out what”s in its food
The hiring of Imahara is part of McDonald”s effort to become more transparent.

Ben Whishaw to star in BBC America”s “London Spy”
The “Skyfall” and “The Hour” actor will join Jim Broadbent and Charlotte Rampling in the story of an “innocent young romantic drawn into a dangerous world of espionage.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mythbusters#Stephen Colbert
TAGScolbert reportLondon SpymythbustersSTEPHEN COLBERTsusan sarandon

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP