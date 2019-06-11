DC Universe

Despite Warner Bros.’ surprising decision to cancel DC Universe’s Swamp Thing after one episode, which allegedly had nothing to do with taxes in North Carolina, new episodes are still debuting each week. (The third, “He Speaks,” is set to stream this Friday on the DC Comics-themed streaming service.) Even so, fans, critics and producers alike still have no idea why Swamp Thing was canceled. And to make matters murkier, a new report is shedding light on what could have been.

Business Insider spoke with “seven people close to the production” on the condition of anonymity, and what they had to say about the cancellation news is heartwrenching. For starters, as one producer put it, they “walked away with the sets standing” because they felt the show’s early buzz would all but guarantee a second season. “We didn’t tear them down and go home.” As for “what could have been,” the Swamp Thing team was already talking about a Justice League Dark team-up a la Marvel’s The Defenders:

One source close to the production told Business Insider that the show had a possible three-season arc, and the feeling on set was that it could have gone past that if it was a hit, with characters spinning off into their own shows. The source used the specific example of a potential “Justice League Dark” team-up series.

Aside from the elemental formerly known as Alec Holland, the Justice League Dark team has, much like its lighter counterpart, consisted of a rotating membership over the years. Deadman, John Constantine, Madame Xanadu, Shade the Changing Man, and Zatanna initially founded the team, which has also seen Swamp Thing, Man-Bat and Detective Chimp join their ranks. Even less-dark heroes like Wonder Woman and Batman have aligned themselves with the group on previous occasions.

Neither DC Universe nor Warner Bros. was willing to provide comment for Business Insider’s story. Regardless, whatever the reason for executives’ decision to shut down the show, it’s too bad that the team behind the first season won’t have the chance to keep going for at least a second round of episodes.

(Via Business Insider)