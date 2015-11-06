Sweet mercy, it’s full of NEW FOOTAGE! ‘Star Wars The Force Awakens’ international trailer

11.06.15

At this point there are two types of Star Wars fans. The kind that are rabid for any piece of information about “The Force Awakens” and the kind that are actively avoiding learning a single new thing to keep their movie-going experience pristine.

If you are a member of the latter group, you need to leave…now. Because the international trailer for “Star Wars The Force Awakens” has more new footage in two minutes than we”ve seen in a year. 

You”ve been warned.

So what do we know now? We know Finn is just now meeting Rey. We know Rey is “waiting for her family.” We know the First Order is going to destroy her home on Jakku. We know she”s going to have a run-in with Kylo Ren. We know what BB-8 sounds like in the movie. 

We know Chewie is going to blow the HELL out of some bad guys!

“Star Wars The Force Awakens” arrives on December 18.

