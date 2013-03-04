SXSW 2013: Dave Grohl’s Sound City Players, Kendrick Lamar and more added to lineup

Dave Grohl is bringing his Sound City Players to Austin.

The Foo Fighter is officially set to hit the stage with the latest incarnation of his documentary-fueled supergroup at SXSW 2013 (where he’s also the keynote speaker), with Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Rick Springfield, Corey Taylor, Alain Johannes, Rage Against the Machine”s Brad Wilk, Fear”s Lee Ving and more slated to join him for a star-studded performance at Stubb”s BBQ on Thursday, March 14th. Other musical acts announced today include Iggy and the Stooges, Kendrick Lamar, Iron & Wine, Devendra Banhart, Tenacious D, Ghostface Killah, Pusha T, Big K.R.I.T., Youth Lagoon, Mikal Cronin, Reggie Watts, Matthew E. White, FIDLAR, Rustie, Trash Talk, Parquet Courts, A Place to Bury Strangers, Ab-Soul, Diamond Rugs, Kids These Days, Nobunny and White Mystery. The additions were first reported by Billboard.

In addition, Austin’s KVUE.com is reporting a rumor that Justin Timberlake, who is throwing a private party at the festival, will give a surprise performance at some point during the week.

The above acts join already-announced performers including Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Vampire Weekend, The Flaming Lips, My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James, Eagles of Death Metal, Local Natives, Earl Sweatshirt, Angel Haze, Major Lazer, Wavves, Divine Fits, Disclosure, Killer Mike, Joey Bada$$, Frightened Rabbit, Tegan and Sara, Cold War Kids, The Joy Formidable, Dawes, Chelsea Light Moving, Pissed Jeans, Black Lips, Wild Belle, METZ, Toro Y Moi, Thee Oh Sees, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

You can check out the full lineup and schedule over at the festival’s official website.

The music portion of SXSW 2013 runs from March 12-17.