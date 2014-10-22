SXSW 2015 preliminary music lineup: Jessie Ware, Ben Kweller and The Dodos

Looking forward to SXSW 2015 already? Here's your first taste of the musical lineup.

Jessie Ware (watch her “Say You Love Me” video below), The Dodos and Ben Kweller are just a few of the better-known artists who have been announced for the festival, which will take place in Austin, Texas from March 13-22 (the music portion is slated for March 17-22). Check out the full preliminary list of artists below, and stay tuned for updates as more names are announced.

Agoraphobia (Boiro SPAIN)

Agosto (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

Alvvays (Toronto CANADA)

Angus & Julia Stone (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Babes (New Orleans LA)

Baby In Vain (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires (Birmingham AL)

Ballet School (Berlin GERMANY)

Ball Park Music (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

The Barberettes (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Courtney Barnett (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

James Bay (Hitchin UK-ENGLAND)

Be Forest (Pesaro ITALY)

Big Phony (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Bishop Nehru (New York NY)

Blacklist Royals (Nashville TN)

Black Milk (Detroit MI)

Black Taxi (New York NY)

Bloods (Newtown AUSTRALIA)

Bogan Via (Los Angeles CA)

Bomba Estéreo (Bogotá COLOMBIA)

Bonaparte (Berlin GERMANY)

The Boxing Lesson (Austin TX)

Brolin (Yorkshire UK-ENGLAND)

Butcher Brown (Richmond VA)

Buenaparte (Lecheria VENEZUELA)

The California Honeydrops (Oakland CA)

Ben Caplan (Halifax CANADA)

Carl Barat and The Jackals (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ceschi (New Haven CT)

Charlotte OC (Blackburn UK-ENGLAND)

Cheerleader (Philadelphia MN)

ChihiroYamazaki+ROUTE14band (Tokyo JAPAN)

The Church (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Civil Twilight (Cape Town SOUTH AFRICA)

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers (Phoenix AZ)

Coasts (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Crew54 (Killeen TX)

Dark Time Sunshine (Seattle WA)

Deers (Madrid SPAIN)

Dena (Berlin GERMANY)

Diwan Saz (Yodefat ISRAEL)

The Dodos (San Francisco CA)

Cettina Donato & Serena Brancale Group (Messina ITALY)

Dream Police (Brooklyn NY)

Dry the River (London UK-ENGLAND)

East Cameron Folkcore (Austin TX)

Eastern Sidekick (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

EE (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

El Conjunto Nueva Ola (Los Angeles CA)

El Freaky (Bogota COLOMBIA)

Él Mató A Un Policía Motorizado (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

Fatherson (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Marcelo Fruet & os Cozinheiros (Porto Alegre BRAZIL)

Colin Gilmore (Austin TX)

GoldLink (Washington DC)

The Gooch Palms (Newcastle AUSTRALIA)

Jenn Grant (Halifax CANADA)

Haioka (Tokyo JAPAN)

Happyness (London UK-ENGLAND)

Haroon (Islamabad PAKISTAN)

Danny B. Harvey (Austin TX)

Mekaal Hasan Band (Lahore PAKISTAN)

Heat (Montreal CANADA)

Heaters (Grand Rapids MI)

Hey Marseilles (Seattle WA)

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble (Brooklyn NY)

Ibeyi (Paris FRANCE)

The Inspector Cluzo (Mont de Marsan FRANCE)

Institute (Austin TX)

Jared & The Mill (Tempe AZ)

Jitterbug Vipers (Austin TX)

Alexz Johnson (New York NY)

JoyCut (Bologna ITALY)

Dustin Kensrue (Orange County CA)

Khumariyaan (Peshawar PAKISTAN)

Hanne Kolstø (Oslo NORWAY)

Krypol Haze (Austin TX)

Ben Kweller (Austin TX)

Kydd (Austin TX)

La Orquesta Vulgar (Mexico City MEXICO)

The Last Bison (Chesapeake VA)

Howie Lee (Beijing CHINA)

The Lonely Wild (Los Angeles CA)

Lost Midas (Los Angeles CA)

Demi Louise (Boronia AUSTRALIA)

Love Inks (Austin TX)

Low Cut Connie (Philadelphia PA)

Low Roar (Reykjavik ICELAND)

Luluc (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Lust for Youth (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Lydia (Phoenix AZ)

Mai Dhai (Thar Parker PAKISTAN)

Marching Church (Copenhagen DENMARK)

MC Lars (Oakland CA)

Mew (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Mini Mansions (Los Angeles CA)

Miss Chain & The Broken Heels (Thiene ITALY)

Modestep (London UK-ENGLAND)

Moon Duo (Portland OR)

Angelo Moore & The Brand New Step (San Francisco CA)

mothercoat (Fukaya JAPAN)

Mr.Kitty (Austin TX)

Nakia (Austin TX)

Jay Nash and Josh Day are the Contenders (Los Angeles CA)

Natural Child (Nashville TN)

Nightmare Air (Los Angeles CA)

No Brain (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Noveller (Austin TX)

Ocellot (Barcelona SPAIN)

The Octopus Project (Austin TX)

Panda Elliot (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

The Parrots (Madrid SPAIN)

Pharmakon (New York NY)

Pommez Internacional (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

Poor Rich Boy (Lahore PAKISTAN)

The Pop Group (London UK-ENGLAND)

Publicist UK (Longmont CO)

Quantic (New York NY)

Que (Atlanta GA)

Rangleklods (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Residual Kid (Austin TX)

Roddy (New Orleans LA)

Royal Teeth (New Orleans LA)

Sain Tanveer Brothers (Sialkot PAKISTAN)

Sertified (Austin TX)

Seven Davis Jr (Los Angeles CA)

Sexores (Barcelona SPAIN)

Silk Rodeo (Austin TX)

Charanjit Singh (Bombay INDIA)

Skinny Lister (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sleep ∞ Over (Austin TX)

Luisa Sobral (Lisbon PORTUGAL)

Songhoy Blues (Bamako MALI)

Sorne (Austin TX)

The Sour Notes (Austin TX)

SSLEEPERHOLD (Los Angeles CA)

The Stone Foxes (San Francisco CA)

Suboi (Saigon VIETNAM)

Suicideyear (Baton Rouge LA)

?[su:m] (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Summer Heart (Malmo SWEDEN)

Sy Ari Da Kid (Atlanta GA)

Tanya Tagaq (Brandon CANADA)

Talking To Turtles (Leipzig GERMANY)

Talkshow (Bratislava SLOVAKIA)

The Big Pink (London UK-ENGLAND)

Thee Oh Sees (Los Angeles CA)

Jonathan Toubin (New York NY)

Tourmaline (Portland OR)

Transit (Calgary CANADA)

Hailey Tuck (London UK-ENGLAND)

Twerps (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

The Twilight Sad (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Twin Peaks (Chicago IL)

Txarango (Barcelona SPAIN)

Ume (Austin TX)

Vaadat Charigim (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)

Vampillia (Nihon'odori JAPAN)

Vockah Redu (New Orleans LA)

Vuurwerk (Brussels BELGIUM)

Wand (Los Angeles CA)

Jessie Ware (London UK-ENGLAND)

Warm Soda (Austin TX)

Lewis Watson (Oxford UK-ENGLAND)

Weekend Money (New York NY)

Scott Weiland and The Wildabouts (Los Angeles CA)

Hank West & the Smokin Hots (Asheville NC)

Whitehorse (Toronto CANADA)

Jess Williamson (Austin TX)

Emily Wolfe (Austin TX)