SXSW News: The White Stripes are bringing their ‘Northern Lights’

Just before Toronto this year, I saw a great documentary about The White Stripes on a Canadian tour, and I was bummed the film didn’t get more buzz coming out of the festival.

I think it was just a case of it not being quite the right fit for Toronto. I have a feeling it’s going to do much better with the music-savvy crowd at SXSW this year.

I reviewed the film from Toronto, and the more I’ve thought about it, the more I liked it. Jack White is one of the last great press-loving rock stars, and his persona in both this film and “It Might Get Loud” was hilarious and impressive.

Earlier today, the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Conference and Festival announced it will host the US premiere of “The White Stripes – Under Great White Northern Lights,” directed by Emmett Malloy. The South by Southwest Film Conference and Festival runs March 12 – 20, 2010 in Austin, Texas.

“Under Great White Northern Lights” is a visual and emotional feature length film documenting The White Stripes making their way through Canada and culminating with their 10th anniversary show in Nova Scotia. The film documents the band playing shows all over Canada; from local bowling alleys, to city buses, and onward to the legendary Savoy Theater for the 10th Anniversary show, a show that turned out to be the longest show the band had ever done on stage together.

The SXSW premiere will set the stage for the enigmatic duo”s first-ever official live album release on March 16, featuring 16 songs on both vinyl and CD, as well as the film. These two incredible pieces are a unique documentation of that journey, providing a fascinating look into the on and off stage lives of one of the world”s most enigmatic bands.

Other premieres already announced for the 2010 event include Opening Night”s “Kick-Ass” (directed by Matthew Vaughn), documentary features “Hubble 3D” (on IMAX, directed by Toni Myers), “Lemmy,”

(directed by Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski) and “SATURDAY NIGHT” (directed by James Franco), as well as narrative features “Cold Weather” (directed by Aaron Katz) and “Elektra Luxx” (directed by Sebastian Gutierrez). The complete festival lineup will be announced in on February 4, 2010.

And although there’s nothing in the press release about the White Stripes performing at SXSW this year, come on… they’re going to be there to support a live album and a concert film.