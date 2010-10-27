Syfy cancels, pulls ‘Caprica’

Syfy has formally announced that the first season of “Caprica” will be its last and pulled the “Battlestar Galactica” prequel from the schedule, effective immediately.

The five remaining “Caprica” episodes will air in the first quarter of 2011, concluding the show’s series run.

Normally abrupt cancellations of this sort don’t include comment from the network, but Syfy acknowledged the importance of the “Battlestar Galactica” franchise to its brand.

“We appreciate all the support that fans have shown for ‘Caprica” and are very proud of the producers, cast, writers and the rest of the amazing team that has been committed to this fine series,” states Mark Stern, Executive Vice President of Original Programming, Syfy and Co-Head of Content for Universal Cable Productions. “Unfortunately, despite its obvious quality, ‘Caprica’ has not been able to build the audience necessary to justify a second season.”

Syfy promised additional programming announcements for the Tuesday 10 p.m. time period later in the week.

The “Caprica” cancellation came less than a week after Syfy ordered a two-hour pilot for a different “Battlestar Galactica” prequel, the William Adama-centric “Blood & Chrome.”

“Caprica” premiered as a pilot/telefilm, but launched as a series in January of 2010. The series took an extended hiatus at the end of March, returning in early October. Four low-rated episodes of “Caprica 1.5” aired before the plug was pulled.

