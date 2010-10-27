Syfy cancels, pulls ‘Caprica’

Syfy has formally announced that the first season of “Caprica” will be its last and pulled the “Battlestar Galactica” prequel from the schedule, effective immediately.
The five remaining “Caprica” episodes will air in the first quarter of 2011, concluding the show’s series run.
Normally abrupt cancellations of this sort don’t include comment from the network, but Syfy acknowledged the importance of the “Battlestar Galactica” franchise to its brand.
“We appreciate all the support that fans have shown for ‘Caprica” and are very proud of the producers, cast, writers and the rest of the amazing team that has been committed to this fine series,” states Mark Stern, Executive Vice President of Original Programming, Syfy and Co-Head of Content for Universal Cable Productions. “Unfortunately, despite its obvious quality, ‘Caprica’ has not been able to build the audience necessary to justify a second season.”
Syfy promised additional programming announcements for the Tuesday 10 p.m. time period later in the week.
The “Caprica” cancellation came less than a week after Syfy ordered a two-hour pilot for a different “Battlestar Galactica” prequel, the William Adama-centric “Blood & Chrome.”
“Caprica” premiered as a pilot/telefilm, but launched as a series in January of 2010. The series took an extended hiatus at the end of March, returning in early October. Four low-rated episodes of “Caprica 1.5” aired before the plug was pulled.
I was expecting a cancellation, but was not expecting them to pull the episodes immediately. I have been enjoying the new episodes and was hoping to at least get to finish the series. What’s the point of postponing the remaining episodes? Many fans will not watch them knowing the show is canceled and with such another gap in between episodes…
Write in campaigns have started. A rabid fan has spoken and is trying to get people organized.
[www.mycomicbookcrisis.com]
So say we all!
[www.facebook.com]
I’ll never understand networks. They put a show on hiatus for several months and then wonder why it doesn’t get decent ratings?
It should have been canceled after 2 episode. What a Borefest soiling the Battlestar name.
The pulling of this show was so abrupt that, in conjunction with other recent news, I’ve concluded the show was pulled, not because of ratings, but because the last episode made clear political statements that were sympathetic to Palestine, via the analogy of the Torans to the Palestinian people. I am certain that some producer(s) got wind of this once it aired and would have none of it. The fact is, most of the top-dog producers in Hollywood are Jewish, like it or not. And so this is what we get. My guess is that the final five episodes are being re-edited to remove all such reference before they will be aired in 2011 (if aired at all).