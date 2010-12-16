Syfy cancels ‘Stargate Universe’

Is the end of “Stargate” Era approaching for Syfy?
The cable network announced on Thursday (Dec. 16) that “Stargate Universe” will not be renewed for a third season, confirming that the drama’s final 10 episodes will air on Syfy in the spring of 2011.
“Stargate Universe” will end its run after only 40 episodes, following the 100 episode life for “Stargate Atlantis” and the 214 episodes for “Stargate SG-1.”
This is the second low-rated, cult-favorite spinoff drama cancelled by Syfy this fall, following the decision not to renew “Caprica” for a second season. The “Battlestar Galactica” prequel will burn off its remaining five episodes on Tuesday, January 4.
While “Stargate” fans are temporarily in limbo, “Battlestar Galactica”/”Caprica” fans know that Syfy has high hopes for another prequel, “Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome,” which will shoot its pilot movie next year.
In confirming the decision not to move forward with another “SGU” season, Craig Engler, Syfy’s frequently tweeting SVP & GM of Digital, emphasized the network’s output of upcoming originals, including the January premiere of “Being Human,” the newly ordered “Alphas” and fesh episodes of “Warehouse 13,” “Eureka” and “Haven.”
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix
Email Address
Can’t say I’m sad to see it go. It was alright, but it lacked the humour that made the other Stargate shows watchable.
Hopefully, another network will pick up the series for the franchise’s sake. And maybe, just maybe, the fans will be able to contribute/donate to keep it in production.
gutted i enjoyed it more than expected an the dark tone was a refreshing change thou thou who luscian alliance plot to attacvk earth seemed unrealistic given that every incarnation of the sg series has seen them beat everyoner including beings with god like powers to be threatened by basicly space hoodies/pirates is beyond a joke speciall with earths advances alliues an newly aquired library of asgard tech an knowlage the other story let down is the whole now we controll the ship lets see were its going ?? was bit dull thou generally each episode was good with edge characters abd twists and developments i hope it is continued buy am=nother network an i am bit fed up now with serieal cashing in progects instead of continuing whats good eg they cancelled sg atlantis saying cost an funding as key facts then start a new whole series ?? questionable the best si fi by far was bsg sad to see it end wien it did though finished well just stop rehashing an messing up eg the potential for knight rider was massive but has just been wrecked with nio appeal or story lost all orginallity and basicly unintresting i just hope they end sg universe ib a good waay with some potential for some tv movies instead regards an angry fan
hi gutted i enjoyed it more than expected an the dark tone was a refreshing change thou thou who luscian alliance plot to attacvk earth seemed unrealistic given that every incarnation of the sg series has seen them beat everyoner including beings with god like powers to be threatened by basicly space hoodies/pirates is beyond a joke speciall with earths advances alliues an newly aquired library of asgard tech an knowlage the other story let down is the whole now we controll the ship lets see were its going ?? was bit dull thou generally each episode was good with edge characters abd twists and developments i hope it is continued buy am=nother network an i am bit fed up now with serieal cashing in progects instead of continuing whats good eg they cancelled sg atlantis saying cost an funding as key facts then start a new whole series ?? questionable the best si fi by far was bsg sad to see it end wien it did though finished well just stop rehashing an messing up eg the potential for knight rider was massive but has just been wrecked with nio appeal or story lost all orginallity and basicly unintresting i just hope they end sg universe ib a good waay with some potential for some tv movies instead regards an angry fan
Not Happy. This was one of the better written and acted StarGate. It was pragmatic and not surprising and not the same old happy ending to each episode. Bad Call to Cancel something in the SYFY Universe that was familiar but the same old thing. Duh! Award given to the Executive Decision. :P”””
Not Happy. This was one of the better written and acted StarGate. It was pragmatic and not surprising and not the same old happy ending to each episode. Bad Call to Cancel something in the SYFY Universe that was familiar but the same old thing. Duh! Award given to the Executive Decision. :P”””
bull shit i was starting to enjoy this series i was getting excited about destiny’s mission and the attack on earth and to see how they get home hopefully another network save this series
a real real shame. it was a lot more interesting than the one’s before. a little bit more of voyager mixed with the stargate franchise to achieve a greater knowledge of the universe. i’m might had the more darker edge brought me to be a fan. really it is our fault. perhaps if we watched more on tv and raise the ratings it would have survived. a real real shame. hopefuly some network (perhaps UPN known to save some series from extinction) will save it and give it it’s deserved ending
I don’t like SGU, I just didn’t find it as enjoyable as SG1 and Atlantis, but I had high hopes that the series would get better. Most importantly, this is a blow to SG in general, and I hoped this series might have paved the way for a better one, reintroducing long time favourites such as McKay or Carter.
I don’t like SGU, I just didn’t find it as enjoyable as SG1 and Atlantis, but I had high hopes that the series would get better. Most importantly, this is a blow to SG in general, and I hoped this series might have paved the way for a better one, reintroducing long time favourites such as McKay or Carter. SG doesn’t deserve this ignominous end!