Syfy cancels ‘Stargate Universe’

Is the end of “Stargate” Era approaching for Syfy?

The cable network announced on Thursday (Dec. 16) that “Stargate Universe” will not be renewed for a third season, confirming that the drama’s final 10 episodes will air on Syfy in the spring of 2011.

“Stargate Universe” will end its run after only 40 episodes, following the 100 episode life for “Stargate Atlantis” and the 214 episodes for “Stargate SG-1.”

This is the second low-rated, cult-favorite spinoff drama cancelled by Syfy this fall, following the decision not to renew “Caprica” for a second season. The “Battlestar Galactica” prequel will burn off its remaining five episodes on Tuesday, January 4.

While “Stargate” fans are temporarily in limbo, “Battlestar Galactica”/”Caprica” fans know that Syfy has high hopes for another prequel, “Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome,” which will shoot its pilot movie next year.

In confirming the decision not to move forward with another “SGU” season, Craig Engler, Syfy’s frequently tweeting SVP & GM of Digital, emphasized the network’s output of upcoming originals, including the January premiere of “Being Human,” the newly ordered “Alphas” and fesh episodes of “Warehouse 13,” “Eureka” and “Haven.”

