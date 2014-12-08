Syfy developing Superman prequel ‘Krypton’

“Man of Steel” writer David S. Goyer is developing a Superman prequel series that comes on the heels of Fox”s Batman prequel “Gotham.” Here”s the pitch for “Krypton”: “Years before the Superman legend we know, the House of El was shamed and ostracized. This series follows The Man of Steel”s grandfather as he brings hope and equality to Krypton, turning a planet in disarray into one worthy of giving birth to the greatest Super Hero ever known.”

Jimmy Kimmel tonight reunites “Breaking Bad”s” Jesse and Jane
Aaron Paul and Krysten Ritter are tonight”s guests on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” PLUS: “Eaten Alive” guy will also be Kimmel's guest tonight.

Pugsley from “The Addams Family” is dead
Ken Weatherwax, 59, died Sunday of a heart attack. His family is planning two funerals, including one for his fans.

