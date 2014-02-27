Syfy importing live-action series ‘Metal Hurlant Chronicles’

02.27.14

(CBR) Syfy is getting back in the import game, as Variety reports the cable channel will begin airing “Metal Hurlant Chronicles” here in the United States.

Produced by French DVD house WE Productions, the live-action series is based on the influential Les Humanoïdes Associés/Humanoids sci-fi anthology “Metal Hurlant” (licensed in the United States as “Heavy Metal”).

Each half-hour episode is self-contained, and features a new cast and takes place on a different planet.

The first season, which will debut in Apirl on Syfy, features appearances by Rutger Hauer, Scott Adkins, Michael Jai White and James Marsden.

