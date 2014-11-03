Syfy orders “3001: The Final Odyssey,” a sequel to “2001: A Space Odyssey”

Ridley Scott is adapting Arthur C. Clarke”s novel “3001: The Final Odyssey” as a miniseries. The 1997 novel, Clarke”s 4th in his “Space Odyssey series,” resolves the story from “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Jon Stewart: My name being on the most-trusted list was a “f*ck-you to everybody else”

“I do think that the general sense of our show as somehow being more authentic or having integrity is based almost purely on a dissatisfaction with traditional journalism,” he tells NY Magazine. “We are, in some ways, the cheap protest vote. I remember people said I was voted the fourth most trusted.15 But my name being in there was a f*ck-you to everybody else. A dildo rolled in glitter would serve the same purpose as my name in that conversation.”

Uncle Poodle may fight for custody of Honey Boo Boo

TMZ reports that Uncle Poodle and his fiance Alan are preparing to seek temporary custody if Mama June doesn't sever ties from her child molester boyfriend.

ESPN2 to show the Friars Club roast of Terry Bradshaw

The NFL on Fox star”s roast will air Super Bowl week.