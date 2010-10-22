Syfy orders the ‘Battlestar Galactica’ prequel pilot ‘Blood & Chrome’

Syfy has ordered up a pilot for “Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome,” yet another prequel within the “Battlestar Galactica” universe.

The two-hour “Blood & Chrome” pilot will be executive produced by David Eick and will focus on young William Adama and his adventures during the first Cylon War.

Specifically, the pilot will focus on Ensign William Adama, fresh out of the Academy and assigned to a spiffy new battlestar. That battlestar’s name? Galactica, duh. Adama is a “talented, but hot-headed risk-taker” and he’s soon sent on a top secret mission to save the fleet.

And yes, the title unavoidably makes us think of “Spartacus: Blood & Sand” as well. The Syfy brain-trust gives no indication, though, that they’re devising a TV show about burly space gladiators.

“The ‘Galactica’ universe as re-imagined by Ron Moore and David Eick is rich with possibilities and backstory,” states Mark Stern, Executive Vice President of Original Programming, Syfy and Co-Head of Content for Universal Cable Productions. “We jumped at the chance to revisit the William Adama character and explore this exciting chapter in the BSG narrative which falls between the events of the original series and the prequel, ‘Caprica,’ currently airing on Syfy.”

Stern mentioned “Caprica,” which recently returned for the second half of its strangely segmented first season on Syfy, but has yet to be renewed for a second season. It’s unclear if the network would plausibly have a lineup punctuated by multiple “Battlestar Galactica” prequels.

The “Blood & Chrome” pilot was written by longtime “Battlestar Galactica” and “Caprica” veteran Michael Taylor, who also devised the story along with Eick, Bradley Thompson and David Weddle.

Of the backdrop, Eick explains, “While maintaining the themes of politics, social propaganda, and the timeless question: what does it mean to be human? — ‘Blood & Chrome’ will also return us to the authentic, relentless depiction of combat and the agony and ecstasy of human-Cylon war, which was the hallmark of ‘Battlestar Galactica’s” early seasons.”

