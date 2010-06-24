Syfy pits Debbie Gibson vs Tiffany in ‘Mega Python vs Gatoroid’

Talk about gilding the lily: Not only has Syfy announced production on a new Saturday Original Movie titled “Mega Python vs Gatoroid,” but the cable network has revealed that the telefilm in question will also pit Debbie Gibson against Tiffany in a battle of iconic ’80s pop tartlets.

Set to go into production later this month, “Mega Python vs Gatoroid” focuses on what happens when illegally imported exotic snakes from pet shots are let loose in the Florida Everglades and begin to threaten the indigenous alligator population.

It’s a serious issue, y’all.

Gibson will play an animal rights activist advocating freeing the snakes in the Everglades, not necessarily factoring in the complications that will occur when the pythons become mega-sized. Meanwhile, on the other side of the coin, Tiffany will play a park ranger willing to do anything to protect her beloved alligators.

Uh-oh.

“Mega Python vs Gatoroid” will premiere on Syfy some time in 2011. The project is written by Naomi Selfman and will be directed by Mary Lambert of “Pet Sematary” fame.

In the network press release, both famous teen recording artists sound overjoyed to have reached this point in their respective careers.

“I know that pop culture fanatics have been dying for Tiffany and me to collaborate for the past 24 years! What better way to do it than by battling each other in a campy romp through the Everglades?” Gibson states.

Adds Tiffany, “Only in my dreams have I been able to have a catfight with Debbie Gibson… until now! This is soo MEGA Cool!”

Both Tiffany and Gibson are favorites of the Syfy casting department. Gibson toplined the network’s seminal “Mega Shark vs Giant Octopus,” while Tiffany was most recently seen in “Mega Piranha.”