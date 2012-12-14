Syfy pulls Friday’s ‘Haven’ after Connecticut school tragedy

In the wake of Friday’s (December 14) tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, this TV-related story is not important, but it’s the tiniest of insignificant footnotes.
In the wake of Friday’s attack, which left at least 27 people dead, including 20 students at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Syfy has decided not to air the night’s previously scheduled episode of “Haven.”
The episode was titled “Reunion” and its plot involved a series of murders taking place at Haven High School.
In an official statement, the network says, “Tonight”s scheduled 10 p.m. episode of Haven contained scenes of fictitious violence in a high school. In light of today”s tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, we have decided not to air it. At this time, no decision has been made as to when the episode will air.”
“Haven” is still scheduled to air its season finale on Friday, December 21.

TAGSHavenReunion

