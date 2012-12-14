Syfy pulls Friday’s ‘Haven’ after Connecticut school tragedy

In the wake of Friday’s (December 14) tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, this TV-related story is not important, but it’s the tiniest of insignificant footnotes.
In the wake of Friday’s attack, which left at least 27 people dead, including 20 students at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Syfy has decided not to air the night’s previously scheduled episode of “Haven.”
The episode was titled “Reunion” and its plot involved a series of murders taking place at Haven High School.
In an official statement, the network says, “Tonight”s scheduled 10 p.m. episode of Haven contained scenes of fictitious violence in a high school. In light of today”s tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut, we have decided not to air it. At this time, no decision has been made as to when the episode will air.”
“Haven” is still scheduled to air its season finale on Friday, December 21.
Ah, was wondering why an old Eureka episode was on.
Considering how each episode of has been building on top of each other as they get towards the finale, I wonder what they are going to do, if the finale is still scheduled next week. With their WWE deal, they have to air Smackdown, so they can’t extend it two hours, because putting the finale at 11pm would hurt the show.
Shades of what happened with Buffy and Columbine.
This was absolutely the right move in light of the tragedy, but … how are they going to handle the ongoing storylines that were undoubtedly advanced in the missing episode? You can’t just skip the second-to-last episode of a story arc and then go ahead and show the last one as is. Something needs to be done to fill in the plot gaps.
Yesterday, they finally decided to postpone BOTH this school episode AND the season finale. ’bout time. It would have been stupid to just air it out of order.