Syfy renews ‘Being Human’ for a third season

Three’s company at Syfy this week.

One day after renewing the hit makeup series “Face Off” for a third season, Syfy has renewed its vampire-werewolf-ghost drama “Being Human” for a third run of its own.

The “Being Human” renewal comes just four episodes into the drama’s 13-episode second season. Factoring in Live+7 data, the series’ January 16 premiere averaged 2.4 million total viewers and 1.4 million viewers among adults 18-49, just short of series highs in both measures.

In addition, “Being Human” draws an audience that’s 52 percent female, making it Syfy’s most female-skewing scripted series, which is the sort of thing you worry about if your Syfy.

Based on the popular British format, “Being Human” is up by 15 percent in total viewers and 27 percent among adults 18-49 from its averages last season.

“With the success of season two, ‘Being Human” has become a premier destination for Syfy viewers,” states Mark Stern, he of the cumbersome “President of Original Content, Syfy and Co-Head of Original Content, Universal Cable Productions” title. “Jeremy Carver and Anna Fricke have taken this series to new heights this year and we”re excited to see where the third season will go.”

“Being Human” stars Sam Witwer, Meaghan Rath and Sam Huntington.