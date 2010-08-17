Syfy renews ‘Eureka’ for a fifth season

Syfy has ordered a fifth season of the steady dramedy “Eureka.”

The fourth season of “Eureka” premiered in July and, when you include Live+7 data, the series is averaging more than 3 million total viewers weekly. This season has added James Callis to a regular cast that includes Colin Ferguson, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Joe Morton, Erica Cerra, Neil Grayston and Niall Matter.

Syfy has also used “Eureka” as a bridging series to newer offerings like “Warehouse 13” with a crossover episode, while scheduling a special holiday episode for December.

Co-creator Jaime Paglia and Bruce Miller serve as executive producers.

“‘Eureka’ remains a steadfast performer for Syfy with its superb cast and perfect blend of drama, comedy and eye candy,” states Mark Stern, Executive Vice President of Original Programming, Syfy and Co-Head of Content for Universal Cable Productions. “Given what Jaime, Bruce and their entire team have done collectively to reinvent the show this year, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Season 5.”