Syfy renews ‘Haven’ for a fourth season

“Haven” has earned a fourth season pick-up from Syfy.

Currently ranking as cable’s top program among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 in its Friday 10 p.m. time period, the 13-episode fourth season will air on Syfy in 2013.

“We couldn”t be happier to see the story of Audrey Parker and the creepy, quirky town of Haven continue next year,” blurbs Mark Stern, President, Original Content, Syfy, and Co-Head, Original Content, Universal Cable Productions. “Season three has hit a creative and critical high and we”re very excited to see where the talented production team takes our colorful cast of characters led by the perfect trifecta of Emily Rose, Eric Balfour and Lucas Bryant in season four.”

In its current third season, “Haven” is averaging 2.4 million total viewers, including 1.2 million viewers among adults 25-54. The September 21 premiere set a series high with 2.8 million viewers, up 10 percent from the Season 2 premiere.

Based to a very small degree on the novella “The Colorado Kid” by Stephen King, “Haven” is leading up to what Syfy promises will be a “shocking Season three finale.” Take that with a grain of salt.